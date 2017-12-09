On Saturday morning, “Fox & Friends” brought on former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke to discuss Congressman John Lewis’s decision to boycott President Donald Trump’s speech at the Civil Rights Museum, and the interview immediately got tense.





When asked about Lewis’s decision, Clarke responded, “John who?” But when host Eboni Williams explained Lewis’s history as a civil rights leader, Clarke became frustrated, saying, “Are you going to let me talk, Eboni?”

When he finally did get the chance to speak, the conservative former lawman declared, “John Lewis has become one of the most irrelevant members of Congress…nobody cares what John Lewis is doing, he’s been reduced to being a caricature.”

Williams hit back, saying, “For you to say that nobody cares about John Lewis is inaccurate because I assure you that there are many people across this country that absolutely do care about him.”

When Clarke said, “I’m not trying to diminish what he did,” Williams remarked, “It certainly sounds that way, Sheriff.”

.@SheriffClarke: "President @realDonaldTrump is winning hearts and minds quietly and slowly throughout black America." pic.twitter.com/Lk4qNWgyk3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 9, 2017

Moments later, Clarke declared that Republicans were responsible for the Voting Rights Act, and Williams quipped, “I appreciate that history lesson, but as somebody that holds a degree on the subject, I really don’t need you to update me.” But the former sheriff shot back, “Well, apparently, you’ve forgotten some of your history.”

Co-host Pete Hegseth managed to smooth the conversation over a bit by pointing out that he wouldn’t even know about the civil rights museum if President Trump didn’t accept the invitation to speak at the opening. Clarke agreed, saying, “Donald Trump could care less if any of these people show up or what they think, he’s going to do what’s best in the interest of all Americans.”

Griff Jenkins also jumped in to offer an olive branch by introducing a clip of President Trump’s Friday night speech in Pensacola, Florida. In his remarks, Trump pledged to rid the nation of MS-13 and Williams and Clarke were definitely on the same page on those sentiments, despite their earlier disagreements.

Clarke resigned from his post as Milwaukee’s top badge in August after saying that he was offered a position at the Department of Homeland Security. However, he later pulled his name out of consideration for that post.

Though he won four elections in Milwaukee, his tenure as sheriff was marred by scandals — 18 people died in Clarke’s jails under suspicious circumstances that seemed to point to negligence by Clarke’s administration, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported.

The former lawman remains a vocal Trump supporter and is a frequent guest on Fox News shows where he has become known for his tough rhetoric and an iconic black leather cowboy hat.