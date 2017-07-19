Some people are uncomfortable with the way Corey Lewandowski talks about First Lady Melania Trump

Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager for President Trump, appeared on “FOX & Friends” to speak about a second, previously undisclosed meeting that Trump had with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

In between his defense, Lewandowski did not miss any opportunities to praise First Lady Melania Trump’s looks:

.@CLewandowski_ slams reports of secret meeting between POTUS & Putin: How is this anything other than him going over to see FLOTUS? pic.twitter.com/3Iecdsabz9 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 19, 2017

“Our best representative, who is stunningly beautiful and incredibly intelligent, sat next to Vladimir Putin at the request of the German chancellor,” he started.

At another point in the interview, Lewandowski spoke of Trump seeing “his beautiful wife” and having a conversation with her.





“How is this […] anything other than the President of the United States going over and seeing the first lady, who, by the way, speaks five languages, is incredibly beautiful, is incredibly intelligent and is a great representative of our country?” he added.

Unsurprisingly, several people expressed discomfort about the exchange:

i like when the word "fake" is just randomly said at one point — Samuel Burke (@samuelcnn) July 19, 2017

What does her beauty have to do with anything? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/YKd8jVnUce — Brandon Gates (@TheBGates) July 19, 2017

me watching this entire clip immediately: pic.twitter.com/QeWQpQeH6w — Jay K. Cagatay (@jayktweets) July 19, 2017