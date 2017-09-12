Ted Cruz’s Twitter account raised eyebrows after it liked a pornographic tweet

Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) Twitter account came under fire Monday night after “liking” a pornographic tweet.

A quick look at the account’s “like” history showed that someone took an interest in a video tweeted by an account with the handle @SexuallPosts, according to the New York Daily News. It is currently unclear whether the senator or a staffer was in control of the account at the time.

Catherine Frazier, Cruz’s senior communications director, said that the “offensive tweet” was removed and reported to Twitter:

The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter — Catherine Frazier (@catblackfrazier) September 12, 2017





This is not the first time Cruz has been the subject of an odd, sex-related controversy. Details on some of them can be found at the New York Daily News.

