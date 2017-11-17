Menu
LeeAnn Tweeden Read this Next

Al Franken's accuser fights back tears while explaining how she hopes to better the world for her kids
Advertisement

Friday’s episode of “The View” got heated when co-hosts Joy Behar and Meghan McCain battled it out following Behar’s dig at Fox News while discussing sexual harassment in politics.


The ladies kicked things off by discussing President Trump’s early morning tweet in regard to the shocking sexual harassment and assault accusations being levied against Democratic Senator Al Franken. They seemed to agree that it was inappropriate for the president to speak out against Franken but not against Senate Republican candidate Roy Moore, who has been met with his fair share of sexual assault allegations as well.

RELATED: Keith Olbermann apologizes to George W. Bush after a showdown with Meghan McCain

“There’s a lot of democrats asking for [Franken] to step down … If you can believe it, I don’t just watch Fox,” McCain began before Behar, who criticized both Moore and Trump for writing their accusers off as “liars,” interrupted her.

“Fox is sex harassment central,” she jabbed at McCain’s former employer.

“You know what. That’s so cheap. I’m trying to talk about the fact that I’m watching other networks, and people in your party are calling for the stepping down of Al Franken because of this investigation being a distraction,” McCain shot back. “I just don’t think that saying Fox is X, I know, I used to work there. We’re talking about the present. This is what’s exhausting about this conversation. I totally agree with you that it’s absolutely disgusting at this point that we’re still having conversations about Roy Moore. We’ve talked about it on the show. He should step down … But right now we’re talking about another senator.”

“We’re also talking about hypocrisy, which is what provoked my outburst,” Behar argued. “Trump’s hypocrisy, Fox’s hypocrisy, Breitbart, Sean Hannity, all of them.”

“What about the hypocrisy of Bill Clinton right now?” McCain asked before Whoopi Goldberg stopped the conversation for a commercial break.

RELATED: President Trump chimes in on Senator Franken’s groping photo and it is a doozy

While the pair engaged in a war of the words on Friday, Behar indicated that they have a “very friendly” relationship in a recent “Watch What Happens Live” interview.

“I like her. I think she sticks to her guns. I correct her facts once and a while, we get into that a little bit,” she said of McCain at the time. “Her father is a hero at the moment. He is speaking truth to power and I respect that. I respect that she comes from that family.”

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Boy genius Anson Wong turns an egg into a bouncy ball in kid-friendly science experiment

Boy genius Anson Wong turns an egg into a bouncy ball in kid-friendly science experiment

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow

Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow

Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

The truth about human beings eating eight spiders a year while sleeping emerges

The truth about human beings eating eight spiders a year while sleeping emerges

Stories You Might Like

Al Franken’s accuser fights back tears while explaining how she hopes to better the world for her kids
The media

Al Franken’s accuser fights back tears while explaining how she hopes to better the world for her kids

,
Did the Pentagon just accidentally call on President Trump to resign on Twitter?
The media

Did the Pentagon just accidentally call on President Trump to resign on Twitter?

,
Sean Hannity changed his tone after reading a letter directly from Roy Moore
The media

Sean Hannity changed his tone after reading a letter directly from Roy Moore

,
Roy Moore’s lawyer’s bizarre defense of his client left these MSNBC hosts completely perplexed
The media

Roy Moore’s lawyer’s bizarre defense of his client left these MSNBC hosts completely perplexed

,
Advertisement