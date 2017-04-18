The accusations of sexual misconduct just keep stacking up against Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly

It was discovered that Fox News had paid $13 million total in settlements to five women who accused anchor Bill O’Reilly of sexual harassment. The harassment included “verbal abuse, lewd comments, unwanted advances and phone calls in which it sounded as if Mr. O’Reilly was masturbating.”

And now there are more reports of misconduct.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a woman who worked as a clerk made use of a Fox News hotline after she says O’Reilly targeted her both sexually and racially. Her desk sat next to O’Reilly’s office. He was said to have made comments such as calling her “hot chocolate” when he walked by.





“He would never talk to her, not even hello, except to grunt at her like a wild boar,” said Lisa Bloom, the woman’s lawyer. “He would leer at her. He would always do this when no one else was around, and she was scared.”

I represent a new woman who just phoned in a complaint of sexual and racial harassment against Bill O'Reilly to the Fox News hotline. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) April 18, 2017

The woman stated worry for her position and career if she stood up for herself.

Bloom is representing another client, Wendy Walsh, who says she faced backlash in her career after rejecting O’Reilly’s advances.