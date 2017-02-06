The Bill O’Reilly-Vladimir Putin showdown just escalated

In a recent interview with President Donald Trump, Fox News host Bill O’Reilly called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “killer.” To this, Trump replied, “There are a lot of killers. We got a lot of killers, what, you think our country is so innocent?”

On Monday, the Kremlin expressed distaste for O’Reilly’s classification of Putin via a conference call.

“We consider such words from the Fox TV company to be unacceptable and insulting, and honestly speaking, we would prefer to get an apology from such a respected TV company,” said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, asking for an apology.





O’Reilly isn’t the only right of center figure who has spoken negatively of Putin. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called Putin “a thug.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) also grilled Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during his confirmation hearing, presenting reasons for why he thought Putin was a war criminal.

(H/T: The Hill)