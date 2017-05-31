The cast of “The View” are completely disgusted with Kathy Griffin’s display

Comedian Kathy Griffin is in hot water after posting a picture of herself holding a fake decapitated head of President Trump.

Though Griffin has since apologized for her part in the photo shoot, that didn’t stop the ladies of ABC’s “The View” from talking about the controversy.

Whoopi Goldberg said that Griffin was “knee-deep in it.”

“I thought it was bad. I thought it was awful. It wasn’t funny,” Jedediah Bila said. She expressed concern for Trump’s youngest child, Barron, seeing the image.





Bila also referenced a controversial comment that singer Ted Nugent once made saying that he would either be “dead or in jail” should former President Obama win re-election. Bila reminded the ladies that the Secret Service investigated Nugent’s comment as they are also doing for Griffin’s picture. Sunny Hostin took brief issue with the fact that Trump invited Nugent to the White House.

“When I heard that, I was equally sick,” she said. “Like him or not, you can’t do this stuff with a sitting president.”

“He’s not just a president, he’s a human,” Sara Haines added. She said that the image didn’t sit well for a reason.

Hostin said that she was “offended” and called it “vile and foul.” Goldberg agreed, saying “It’s just not funny.”

Joy Behar said that she “didn’t see an actual joke.” Behar also spoke about a time Trump “incited violence” against former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton while on the campaign trail.

The women agreed that any joke about political violence wasn’t funny. Hostin told the ladies that she thought many were losing their civility.

The ladies also weighed their thoughts on the future of Griffin’s career.