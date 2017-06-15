The claws came out when two ladies of “The View” vehemently disagreed about gun control

A gunman opened fire on Republican congressmen and their aides during a baseball practice ahead of Thursday’s annual Congressional Baseball Game. Five were shot, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), at the Alexandria, Va., baseball field.

Following the incident, many predictably began to engage in the gun control debate. And the ladies of ABC’s “The View” were certainly no exception.

Whoopi Goldberg criticized some of the Republican politicians present who said that the shooting encouraged them to carry for self-defense. Goldberg argued that in a shooting like Wednesday’s, more guns might have made the situation worse.





While some of the ladies discussed whether or not the shooter should have had the gun, Jedediah Bila said that she felt more comfortable in states with open carry laws.

“When I go to states like Arizona, when I go to states like Texas, I’m not worried about law-abiding citizens having guns. They don’t make me nervous,” she said. “I feel much more comfortable knowing that if something happens, you have law-abiding citizens that have gone through background checks, but have been trained-”

Goldberg cut her off, accusing her of not ever being around people with guns. Bila disagreed, assuring her that she had.

“I’m a conservative,” Bila shouted when Goldberg said that she didn’t believe her. “They’re a very pro-gun, pro-Second Amendment group.”

Goldberg told Bila that too many people having guns out might have confused officers, while Bila argued that had the Capitol Police not been at the game — Scalise was the only one present that had an assigned security detail — then more people might have been hurt.

“If you live in a society where only the police have guns, you live in a police state,” Bila added.

During an address following the shooting, President Trump said that more damage might have been carried out had it not been for the Capitol Police who took down the shooter.