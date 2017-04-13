The daughter of United Airlines passenger Dr. David Dao speaks out about the viral incident

United Airlines recently came under fire after a viral video showed passenger Dr. David Dao being dragged off a plane to make room for its flight staff. On Thursday, Dao’s daughter, Crystal Dao Pepper, came to his defense in a press conference with Dao’s lawyer, Thomas Demetrio.

There Pepper addressed of the distressing video:

Daughter of man dragged off United flight: “What happened to my dad should’ve never happened to any human being" https://t.co/SUZKE0IFQb — CNN (@CNN) April 13, 2017

“On behalf of my dad and my entire family, we would like to express our gratitude for the huge outpouring of prayers, love and concern that we have received all over the world these past few days,” she said. Pepper also thanked the physicians who worked on her father’s injuries following the incident.





Pepper disavowed United’s actions, saying that it “should’ve never happened to any human being, regardless of the circumstance.”

RELATED: In what continues to be a terrible week for United Airlines, a passenger now claims a scorpion stung him mid-flight

Pepper recalled the shock her family felt when they saw the video:

United passenger David Dao’s daughter: “We were completely horrified and shocked…. seeing it on video made those emotions exacerbated.” pic.twitter.com/vHhvRMp4Im — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) April 13, 2017

Pepper spoke to her father’s character, praising him for raising successful children: