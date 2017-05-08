The FCC may soon go after Stephen Colbert, and one angry group is concerned about the First Amendment

“The Late Show’s” Stephen Colbert made a lewd joke about President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that led to the hashtag #FireColbert trending on Twitter. While Colbert has since addressed the controversy, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai said that he would look into Colbert’s comments and “take the appropriate action” if necessary.

At least one group has taken issue with Pai’s suggestion.

Howard Rodman and Michael Winship, presidents of the Writers Guild of America, said that the proposition was a danger to the First Amendment.





Criticizing Trump’s administration, they wrote, “Pai’s remarks are just the latest in a series of statements by the current administration indicating a willful disregard of the First Amendment.”

“Colbert was poking fun at authority, a time-honored American tradition and an essential principle of democracy,” they added.