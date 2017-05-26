The first preview for Megyn Kelly’s new show assures that “sharp, strong journalism” is in store

On Thursday, NBC dropped its first promo video for Megyn Kelly’s new show “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.”

The footage shows Kelly sitting at the NBC News anchor desk and walking around the set as a voice-over reads, “Coming June 4, ‘Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.’ Sharp, strong journalism and the power of NBC News.”

RELATED: Megyn Kelly’s new show has a name and a start date

According to reports, Kelly’s show will premiere on June 4 in the 7 p.m. time slot and will run for a limited time over the summer. The show will pick back up again in early 2018 after both Sunday Night Football and the Winter Olympics end. Kelly will also be hosting a daily “inspirational talk show” Monday through Friday at 9 a.m, going up against ABC’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”





On one of her final episodes of “The Kelly File,” she addressed her decision to move from Fox News to NBC News, saying, “I am very grateful to NBC for this opportunity, and I am deeply thankful to Fox News for the wonderful 12 years I have had here. I have grown up here, and have been given every chance a young reporter could ever ask for.”

RELATED: Megyn Kelly received a warm welcome from the “TODAY” family as she preps for her first on-air appearance