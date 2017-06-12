The joke is on the source who alleged that Kellyanne Conway was the White House leaker

White House counsel Kellyanne Conway was recently accused of being the alleged figure behind leaks from the White House to the press.

Conway responded to the online allegations during a Monday appearance on “FOX & Friends.”

.@KellyannePolls laughs off reports that she is a White House 'leaker' pic.twitter.com/q5kiCiEKuv — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 12, 2017

“If I were a great leaker, I’d get much better press, don’t you think?” Conway said through laughs. “Part of why I don’t is because I won’t divulge confidential information.”





Conway went on to explain the reasons why she wasn’t the leaker, including that she always refused to comment when asked about confidential information.