The ladies of “The View” were notified in the middle of their Friday broadcast that former national security adviser Michael Flynn had pledged full cooperation in the ongoing Russia investigation and was prepared to testify that that then candidate Trump ordered him to make contact with the Russians — and their reaction was just as you’d expect.





Co-host Joy Behar announced the news after being interrupted mid-sentence, her excitement obviously growing with each word she read off the card that had been trusted into her hand.

“Yes!” she yelled afterwards, throwing her hands up in the air with joy as the studio audience erupted into applause.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and it’s beginning to look a lot like collusion,” Ana Navarro added.

Behar went on to call the moment the “antithesis of election night,” after which she apparently had to wear a black veil because she was “in mourning.” Meanwhile, Meghan McCain argued that while this may be a good moment for Behar and for Democrats, it’s not necessarily a good moment for the country.

“Not to be the Debbie Downer, but if this somehow leads to indictment, the country’s going to rip itself apart,” she said. “And it’s not good for America … I don’t want this country to become more polarized and ripped apart than it already is.”

Some of McCain’s co-hosts agreed that this isn’t a “happy day” due to the serious nature of the allegations and pointed out the importance of getting to the bottom of the investigation.

“It’s also a very scary day,” Navarro said. “The idea that this guy, despite the fact that he was having contact with the Russians during the election, was then named national security adviser — the power that that has, the intelligence that that has, the clearance that that has, the access that that has, the influence that that has, the profile that that has, the international implications that that has — and that this guy, this former general who knew what he was doing and had been having contact with the Russians, was able to get that position and that Donald Trump continued protecting him over and over again even after he had to fired him is scary as hell.”

McCain then added that many of Trump’s supporters will not be happy by this news and may view it as a media attack and attempted “take down” of the president.

