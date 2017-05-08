The man who shared a video of a Muslim woman being harassed is calling out the “Trader Joe’s Truthers”

A Muslim woman was harassed by another woman in a Reston, Va., Trader Joe’s on account of her religion.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, captured a video of the nasty interaction.

Right on cue, the video became the center of various conspiracy theories, including several accusations it of being staged.

Comedian Jeremy McClellan, who shared the video of his friend being harassed, addressed the absurdity of the “Trader Joe’s Truthers:”





“There are now people who think the video was staged and the racist woman is an actress hired by my friend. You heard that right. There are now Trader Joe’s Truthers. Another Jeremy conspiracy to add to the list,” he wrote on Facebook.

The interaction can be viewed below: