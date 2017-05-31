The meaning behind President Trump’s “covfefe” gets (somewhat) explained by Sean Spicer

President Trump’s recent late-night tweet had the internet questioning, judging and joking about “covfefe.”

Even the president made light of the situation by challenging people to find the meaning of the word, which was either an awkward autocorrect struggle or a sleepy mistake:

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

White House press secretary Sean Spicer was asked about “covfefe” during an audio-only Wednesday press conference.

Spicer on the covfefe tweet: “The President and a small group of people know exactly what he meant." (via @MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/OZ1rHvv6Bh — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 31, 2017

When asked if the American public should be concerned that Trump made such an incoherent tweet late at night, Spicer said that they shouldn’t be worried in the slightest.





As for the meaning behind the tweet, Spicer said “The President and a small group of people know exactly what he meant.”