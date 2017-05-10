The “Morning Joe” crew shares a tense interview with Sarah Huckabee Sanders over James Comey’s firing

It was announced on Tuesday that President Trump had fired FBI Director James Comey.

Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, appeared Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to speak on the president’s actions. Things got a little testy between Sanders and the hosts.

Trump spox Sarah Huckabee Sanders explains why she said last night it's “time to move on” from Russia investigation https://t.co/qSh0jbQHUg — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 10, 2017

Sanders quoted Scarborough as saying there wasn’t any evidence of collusion between the Trump administration and Russia, but Scarborough corrected her to say that he did not see an “obvious” link. He has since called for investigations into the matter. Scarborough said that he was surprised Sanders twisted his words, an action he expected from “liberal Democrats.”





Mika Brzezinski also jumped in when Sanders said that everyone “comes to the same conclusion that there is no evidence of collusion.”

“You’re actually not telling the truth right now. Wow,” Brzezinski said. Scarborough responded by listing the various instances Republican politicians close to the investigation said “there’s something there.”

You can watch more of the interview below: