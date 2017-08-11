The New York Times published a scathing review of Michael Moore’s Trump-era Broadway play

Michael Moore might not be a fan of The New York Times‘ review of his one-man Broadway play, “The Terms of My Surrender.”

Briefly transitioning from filmmaking to theatre, Moore decided to focus his play on President Trump and the chaotic election that got him to the White House. But critic Jesse Green had the following to say of Moore’s delivery:

Still, you don’t have to disagree with Mr. Moore’s politics to find that his shtick has become disagreeable with age. “The Terms of My Surrender,” which opened on Thursday at the Belasco, is a bit like being stuck at Thanksgiving dinner with a garrulous, self-regarding, time-sucking uncle. Gotta love him — but maybe let’s turn on the television.



“These moments suggest a thinking failure of his own: a failure to examine the inapt moral equivalences and disguised elitism inherent in his brand of provocation,” Greene said just before accusing Moore of “bragging” to the choir instead of preaching to it.

Greene is not alone.

“I identify as a Democrat and as a liberal. But in every way do I think this show is terrible,” said actor Josh Lucas. Lucas said that Moore needed to make the play more “entertaining.”

“Everything about him I like,” he added. “Everything about this show I disliked.”

“It’s a humorous play about a country that’s just elected a madman — I mean, there’s really no other way to put it,” Moore explained a few months ago. He wondered his work would be enough to bring down a “sitting president.”

It appears that if one were to ask the New York Times, the answer would be a firm “no.”