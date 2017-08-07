The Republican National Committee’s new spokesperson is a throwback from campaign season

Kayleigh McEnany made a name for herself during the 2016 presidential race when she appeared on CNN weekly to defend President Trump’s candidacy and subsequent administration. McEnany has since left her position as a contributor at the network, and the latest step in her career was announced on Monday.

The Hill reports that McEnany was named the newest spokesperson for the Republican National Committee (RNC).

“I am excited to be joining the RNC at such an important and historic time in our country,” she said in a statement.





Prior to the news, McEnany made an appearance in a new “real news” segment hosted on Trump’s Facebook page. Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, has also appeared on the show.

While the move is no doubt a huge one for the 29-year-old, some have argued that attaching Trump to her name might constrain some her career growth in the future.