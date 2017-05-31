The media

The RNC’s press release about Joe Scarborough might be the pettiest thing you see this week

The Republican National Committee launched an odd attack against Joe Scarborough, a former Republican representative and current host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” reports The Hill.

“Once a respected forum for intelligent discourse, the program has turned into 3 hours of far-left hysteria, filled with more faux scandal and innuendo than a bad episode of Gossip Girl,” wrote RNC Deputy Communications Director Michael Reed.

The criticism was shared in a press release, along with other grievances about the show.

Scarborough responded, saying that it was “funny stuff:”

Scarborough poked fun at the way Trump once allegedly posed as his own publicist, chalking up the criticism to personal grievance by members of the administration:

