The co-hosts of ABC’s “The View” had mixed feelings on the Golden Globe Awards this year.

As pointed out by co-host Whoopi Goldberg, the awards were quite dominated by women this year in response to the #MeToo movement. Actresses and guests wore black to express solidarity with victims of sexual harassment. Other moments that did not go unnoticed from the evening included actress Natalie Portman speaking on the fact that the only people nominated in the Best Director category were men while presenting the award.





Co-host Joy Behar gave the night a solid “ehh.” She thought some of the show was entertaining, but then expressed some minor setback with the sexual harassment jokes and the nominations.

RELATED: Not every actress at the Golden Globes participated in the blackout protest

After going around the table to share which movies they thought were snubbed, guest and CNN commentator Ana Navarro praised the women of Hollywood for using their platform to speak up.

“I think it was a good thing that they were not only speaking for the movie industry, but also bringing in the domestic workers, bringing in the people who started the #MeToo movement,” she added.

Behar and Meghan McCain disagreed, asking about the next step in the movement. McCain said the decision to wear black and bring in #MeToo activists was important, but observed there was no female host and women lacking presence in certain categories even though their films were nominated.

“There’s still a lot of work left to do,” she said.

Sunny Hostin called out the “disparity” that still existed in the industry.