“The View” quickly cut to commercial after one of the ladies called out President Obama for lying

The ladies of ABC’s “The View” fell into a disagreement after they reacted to an interview regarding “fake news” and misinformation between CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Kellyanne Conway, President Trump’s senior adviser.

In the Tuesday interview, Tapper and Conway covered a wide range of topics including Conway’s mentions of a “Bowling Green Massacre” that never happened, as well as Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of mass voter fraud.

The ladies were sharing their thoughts about lies in the current administration when co-host Jedediah Bila, who herself has made a point of noting that she did not support the president, spoke up to say that all presidents lie.





Bila reminded the ladies of former President Obama’s popular promise that Americans would be able to keep their doctor as well as his praise of the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) affordability. Though the passing of the ACA expanded coverage for many Americans, many others were unable to keep their doctors or saw dramatic increases in their insurance rates.

“All I’m saying is they all lie,” Bila argued, much to the annoyance of her co-hosts, who argued that these weren’t lies seeing as the intent was different.

As the women vehemently disagreed with each other, co-host Joy Behar threw the segment into a commercial break.