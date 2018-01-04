The co-hosts of ABC’s “The View” wondered who let journalist Michael Wolff get so close to the White House and print some shocking revelations in his bombshell tell-all, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”





“Everything that’s in that book, we have been saying for a whole year,” asserted Joy Behar.

Guest and former MSNBC anchor Greta Van Susteren spoke up, asking “who in his right mind” invited a writer to sit and listen in on conversations in the White House. Behar responded by saying the administration wasn’t that “bright.”

“The idea of giving any journalist, let alone someone like Michael Wolff … the access where he is shadowing the president, talking to the top staffers for 18 months, is not only unprecedented, but it is suicide and insanity,” added Meghan McCain. She said the only explanation that made sense to her was that former senior adviser Stephen Bannon was trying to destroy the president’s administration from the inside for personal gain.

Wolff’s book has caused quite the stir, especially between Trump and Bannon, after some of the latter’s inflammatory comments about the first family came to light.

The president’s administration recently sent a cease and desist letter to Bannon after he made “disparaging” remarks about members of the first family. The president criticized Bannon after it was reported that he called First Son Donald Trump Jr. “unpatriotic” and “treasonous,” referencing a shady meeting with a Russian lawyer in June of 2016.

Bannon was also quoted calling Ivanka Trump “dumb as a brick.” A person close to Bannon reportedly said that he did not deny the statement, though Bannon himself declined to comment.

He reportedly had a similar reaction when told of the first daughter’s reported openness to running for president one day.

“They didn’t say that?” Bannon said, per Wolff. “Stop. Oh, come on. They didn’t actually say that? Please don’t tell me that. Oh my God.”

Wolff’s book will be available starting Jan. 9.

