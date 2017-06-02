“The View” wonders if Kathy Griffin’s bloody display was career-ending

Kathy Griffin stirred strong emotions with her latest controversy after sharing a display with a fake severed head of President Trump.

CNN said that they found the display to be “disgusting and offensive.” The network responded to her controversy by terminating their agreement with her, effectively cutting her from her their annual New Year’s Eve coverage. Griffin also faced ridicule, a loss of venues for her show, and advertisers.

"It's rough on her," Joy Behar said. She asked the other co-hosts if the fallout was career-ending.





“It’s rough on her,” Joy Behar said. She asked the other co-hosts if the fallout was career-ending.

Jedediah Bila wondered how “rough” the response was, reminding Behar of the intensity of the bloody display. She said that she wasn’t surprised CNN cut ties with Griffin as it would be questionable to keep her on while they still reported on the president.

Bila also told the table that free speech needed to be protected, but that its consequences also needed to be recognized.

Sunny Hostin said that “it’s very possible” that Griffin’s display was career-ending. Hostin reminded the women of Billy Bush, who lost his job after appearing in a controversial tape with Trump years ago.

“Since when did we have to become such a high horse culture?” Paula Faris asked, wondering why society felt the need to judge Griffin’s apology. “We’re all on a high horse. We’re unforgiving.”

Sara Haines said there were some in the entertainment industry that she had a hard time watching because of their personal behavior. But Haines took issue with Griffin’s critics. Behar and Hostin disagreed with her and argued that the consequences were fair. But Haines wondered if the controversy was worth paying for the rest of Griffin’s life.

“When will we draw the line and say ‘Actually, that is career-ending?'” Hostin wondered. Behar also wondered, sharing examples of questionable statements made by people like the president himself or musician Ted Nugent.