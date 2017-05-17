“The View” wonders why more Republican lawmakers don’t speak out about President Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey is said to have a damning memo detailing President Trump’s reported attempt to end the investigation into former National Security adviser Michael Flynn, who resigned only a few weeks into his tenure after admitting he had misled the White House about his communications with Russia’s American ambassador.

The ladies of ABC’s “The View” reacted to the hypothetical memo and what it meant for Republicans in a Wednesday episode.

Whoopi Goldberg and Sarah Haines addressed Trump’s suggestion to cancel daily press briefings, stating their disbelief for the attitude that led Trump to make the suggestion in the first place.

“It is ridiculous that we keep talking about this,” Goldberg said. “It’s a problem.”

Joy Behar wondered why it appeared as though Republicans went into “hiding” each time Trump did or said something of concern.

Jedediah Bila spoke of the Republicans who had already disavowed Trump’s actions, such as Jason Chaffetz, Paul Ryan and a few Republican pundits and contributors.

Sunny Hostin agreed with Bila, saying that it would be difficult for them not to speak up at this point.

Several lawmakers, both Democrat and Republican, have called for accountability after the revelation:

Amash tells reporters that if Comey memo allegations are true, it's grounds for impeachment. Says he trusts Comey more than Trump. — Katie Bo Williams (@KatieBoWill) May 17, 2017

CLIP: @RepAlGreen: "I rise today…to call for the impeachment of the President of the United States of America for obstruction of justice." pic.twitter.com/k3OMGcZbEF — CSPAN (@cspan) May 17, 2017