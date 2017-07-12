The White House made a glaring mistake in a now-deleted tweet criticizing the CBO’s accuracy

In a show of support for the Republican-backed health care bill, the White House launched an attack on the Congressional Budget Office. The CBO estimated that 22 million Americans would lose their health insurance if the bill passed. The White House responded by criticizing the accuracy of the CBO, saying that it “innaccurately [sic] estimated” that 25 million Americans would be covered by Obamacare.

As pointed out by Mediaite, the word “inaccurately” was spelled with an extra letter:

White House Accuses CBO of Inaccurate Math, Spells Inaccurately Inaccurately https://t.co/Ka5KfyWKHn pic.twitter.com/8GNOSjX3Jg — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 12, 2017

The post on Twitter has since been deleted.

This is not the administration’s first ironic gaffe.

In February, the Education Department published a tweet featuring a quote from civil rights activist and NAACP co-founder W.E.B. Du Bois. Unfortunately, Du Bois’ name was spelled “W.E.B. DeBois.”

The department apologized for the mistake.