The woman in charge of leading the next incarnation of Fox News may have some problems of her own

UPDATE: A Fox News spokesperson has denied Scott ever asked employees to support Roger Ailes.

“Through a FOX News spokesperson, Suzanne Scott said she never asked any women at Fox News – on-air or off — to support Roger Ailes.”

Following the resignation of former Fox News co-president Bill Shine, Suzanne Scott will now be in charge of the network’s operations. Scott has reportedly been tapped as the new Director of Programming for the cable news network. According to writer Gabriel Sherman, who has long been a watchdog of Fox News and has sourced many high profile stories about the network, Fox News may not be out of the woods yet.





RELATED: An alternative to Fox News might be on its way for a reason one wouldn’t suspect

Suzanne Scott, who replaces Bill Shine, figures prominently in contributor @julieroginsky's lawsuit against Fox News. pic.twitter.com/9BKMvgOmnh — Tom Kludt (@TomKludt) May 1, 2017

According to Sherman, Scott is named throughout lawsuits against the company. Sherman also writes that Scott was instructed by her former bosses to defame former host Gretchen Carlson. Carlson’s departure from the network helped bring awareness to the multitude of harassment claims that had circulated throughout the company.

“Suzanne Scott helped enable Ailes’s sexual harassment and misogyny,” Sherman wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Sources: After Gretchen Carlson filed lawsuit against Ailes, Suzanne Scott helped rally Fox women to trash Gretchen & support Ailes publicly — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) May 2, 2017

“Sources: After Gretchen Carlson filed lawsuit against Ailes, Suzanne Scott helped rally Fox women to trash Gretchen & support Ailes publicly.”

Scott has been with the network since 1996.