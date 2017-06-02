Things got awkward between Geraldo Rivera and his Fox News colleagues after they couldn’t agree

President Trump announced on Thursday his intentions to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement.

While thoughts about the president’s actions were largely split along party lines, there were others who challenged their own side on the argument.

On Friday, Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera took issue with the decision to leave the Paris climate agreement while speaking to his “FOX & Friends” colleagues.

“I am absolutely appalled by this decision,” he said. “I think it’s unnecessary, a self-inflicted wound on the president because I love the president.”

Rivera said that he wanted to see Trump succeed but thought that the decision was “terrible.”

As the segment continued, Rivera stated his concern for environmental issues and climate change among protests from Pete Hegseth, Abby Huntsman and Brian Kilmeade.

Rivera also said that the action made Trump ” look as if he’s defying the world just for the sake of defiance.”

Rivera began to argue with the co-hosts, who believed that the deal stood against American sovereignty.

“Do you want your kid to live in a gas mask?” he asked Hegseth.

“I don’t want an international bureaucrat in Brussels telling me what regulations I have to have in Pennsylvania,” Hegseth replied.