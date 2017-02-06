This news anchor was determined to have her question about President Trump answered without deflection

MSNBC anchor Alex Witt had a bit of a fiery moment while interviewing Sarah Flores, Sen. Jeff Sessions’ (R-Ala.) spokesperson on Sunday.

President Trump’s immigration ban was halted by former President George W. Bush-appointed U.S. District Judge James Robart, prompting Trump to call him a “so-called judge” on Twitter.

Witt asked Flores what she thought of the tweet. Flores took the moment to criticize former President Obama, much to the annoyance of Witt.





Flores accused Democrats of having “amnesia:”

They’re upset about this, but when President Obama invited the Supreme Court to sit in the well of the Congress and then berated them in front of a Democratic crowd…Democrats didn’t seem to have a huge problem when that happened.

“I didn’t ask you what President Obama did,” Witt eventually noted. “I want to know if you think it’s appropriate for the President of the United States to call a judge a so-called judge.”

Flores had said that Trump’s statement was merely a disagreement with the judge’s actions.

