Tired of the distractions, Fox News’ Neil Cavuto gives President Trump an on-air intervention

President Trump shared his disdain for the mainstream media on Twitter early Tuesday morning:

The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

Though the president did not mention Fox News in his criticism, anchor Neil Cavuto still had a message for him.

Cavuto lambasted the president for complaining after each criticism from members of the mainstream media.

“Mr. President, it’s not the ‘fake news media’ that’s your problem, it’s you,” he said. “It’s not just your tweeting, it’s your scapegoating.”





Cavuto added that Trump was feeding his own beast and “acting beastly” with those who actually supported him.

“You’re right to say a lot of people are out to get you,” he assured, but criticized the president for at times being the source of his own distraction.

The Fox News anchor urged the president to listen to the criticism from his supporters, comparing it to an intervention. He also cited an article from the Wall Street Journal that also warned the president against becoming distracted.