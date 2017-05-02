Tomi Lahren reaches a settlement in her lawsuit against TheBlaze

Tomi Lahren has been in a legal battle with TheBlaze since she was let go from her position in March.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Lahren settled with former boss Glenn Beck, founder of TheBlaze, on Monday.

Lahren sought to gain control of her professional Facebook page and be freed from her employment contract. The deal was favorable to Lahren’s requests, but required that she return any and all intellectual property owned by the news site. This includes deleting the controversial opinion videos that led to her rise in popularity.





“Ms. Lahren is relieved to have this litigation behind her,” said Brian Lauten, Lahren’s lawyer.

“TheBlaze is pleased to announce that the relationship with Tomi Lahren has concluded,” read an official statement from TheBlaze. “Ms. Lahren will continue to have access to her social media accounts as has always been the case.”

Lahren faced backlash from her boss and was promptly fired after revealing she was pro-choice in an interview.