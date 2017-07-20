Tomi Lahren’s listed “specialty” on a Fox News show set the internet ablaze with criticism

Despite a very public firing from TheBlaze and a subsequent lawsuit earlier this year, Tomi Lahren is still making her rounds in the media world to do what she loves: pontificate about liberals.
Lahren recently found her way on the “Fox News Specialists,” where guests are invited based on their “specialty” in an area. Though specialties can range from entrepreneurship to songwriting, Lahren’s specialty was listed as “melting ‘snowflakes.'”
She also notably did not list her past employment with TheBlaze.
RELATED: This Twitter fight between “Tammy” Lahren and rapper Wale had a Bad ending
Needless to say, several were very honest about their thoughts on the label: