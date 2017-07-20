Tomi Lahren’s listed “specialty” on a Fox News show set the internet ablaze with criticism

Despite a very public firing from TheBlaze and a subsequent lawsuit earlier this year, Tomi Lahren is still making her rounds in the media world to do what she loves: pontificate about liberals.

Lahren recently found her way on the “Fox News Specialists,” where guests are invited based on their “specialty” in an area. Though specialties can range from entrepreneurship to songwriting, Lahren’s specialty was listed as “melting ‘snowflakes.'”

Tomi Lahren is on the Fox News Specialists today, and her specialty is "melting snowflakes" pic.twitter.com/DwzvvgpPKl — Steven Perlberg (@perlberg) July 19, 2017

She also notably did not list her past employment with TheBlaze.

Needless to say, several were very honest about their thoughts on the label:

Tomi is the political version of that one contestant on The Bachelor who makes up a really stupid job so they don't have to put unemployed. https://t.co/7Tt9hEqCdn — MJ (@morganisawizard) July 19, 2017

Producer: anything you want us to add to your description? Tomi [still yelling]: YES SNOWFLAKE MELTING, PEOPLE SAY ITS MY SPECIALITY — Caleb Ecarma (@calebecarma) July 19, 2017

Interviewer: What's your specialty? Me: Melting snowflakes Interviewer: Me: Interviewer: Me: I'll show myself out. — Brooke Rogers (@bkerogers) July 19, 2017