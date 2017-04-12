Tonight may have been Bill O’Reilly’s final show

Bill O’Reilly, host of Fox News’ “O’Reilly Factor,” announced tonight that he would be taking a “planned vacation,” one he had planned last fall.

But four separate network sources tell New York Magazine that tonight could be O’Reilly’s final show on the network. In the middle of a storm related to numerous sexual harassment claims, his fate may be decided in the coming weeks. While a Fox News spokesperson told the magazine that O’Reilly is expected to return on April 24, sources say the newsman’s future comes down to the Murdoch family.

The sources say that a legal team from the same firm that investigated former Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes is now investigating O’Reilly’s past and present. They’re looking into recent sexual harassment claims made by Fox News guest Wendy Walsh.

A recent mass boycott of “The O’Reilly Factor” caused the show to lose at least half its advertisers; the New York Times says the number may be closer to two-thirds.