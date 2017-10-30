Trump associate Roger Stone rattles a legal saber after Twitter shuts him down

Longtime President Trump associate, informal adviser, and political consultant Roger Stone threatened to bring legal action against Twitter after his own profane tirade against various CNN anchors and contributors led to his account being suspended by the social media platform.

Stone told POLITICO via email that he intended to sue Twitter after consulting with “prominent telecommunication attorneys. ” Though the legal basis for his actions has yet to be determined, Stone argued in the email that his suspension was a part of “the systematic effort by the tech left to censor and silence conservative voices.”





Twitter suspended Stone’s account for just over three hours this weekend when he appeared to respond to CNN’s Friday night report that charges were filed in the Russia election meddling investigation. Stone went after anchor Don Lemon, calling him “dumber than dogs**t,” an “ignorant lying c**ksucker,” and a “dumb piece of s**t.” He also called on others to insult the anchor. Stone also called anchor Jake Tapper “human excrement” and contributor Ana Navarro a “dumbf**k.”

“While I am uncertain why, sometimes the stark truth offends some people. I’ll be baaaaaak,” he later wrote in a text message to Fox News.

A spokesperson for Twitter noted that there were clear policies against harassment, abuse, and incitement.

