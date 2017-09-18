Twitter reacts predictably after the Emmy Awards includes former Fox News Roger Ailes in memoriam

Many expressed frustration after former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, who passed away in May, was included in the Emmys’ “In Memoriam” segment.

“Roger Ailes is probably the person most responsible for the current toxicity of our political landscape. #Emmys shouldn’t have honored him,” said one disapproving tweeter.

Some were doubly outraged after notable names like Charlie Murphy and Dick Gregory were excluded.

Ailes was removed as CEO of Fox News following accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct by several former female employees. Last year, former host Gretchen Carlson filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Ailes. Shortly afterward, former host Andrea Tantaros also came forward to sue Fox News over claims of retaliation for reporting harassment. Tantaros provided a list of alleged derogatory comments regarding co-workers and contributors’ races, genders, looks, or sexuality. The scandals even reached all the way to former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, who recently made the jump to NBC.





