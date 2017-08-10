Two former Trump staffers had a baby, and now one of them is fighting to get their side of the story out

Two former staffers for President Trump became an interesting topic of discussion after a scandalous story involving their newborn was published in Page Six.

Former senior advisor A.J. Delgado and former White House communications director Jason Miller, who was and still is married to another woman, conceived a baby together while on the campaign trail. Delgado confirmed that their son, William, was born in July of 2017.

The article included quotes from Miller, including a statement that his wife and two daughters were “excited to welcome William into the world and into our family.”





On Wednesday evening, Delgado tweeted her side of the story:

Actually the father did not/has not sent the child even a $1, or a single gift/item. I have had to pay for/cover everything myself. Cheers. https://t.co/ggZoGFe1jk — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 9, 2017

Oh wow, just reading the Page Six article. So much wrong in it I don't know to begin… https://t.co/8GTeswEaRB — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 10, 2017

Hi @PageSixEmily At least 5 wrong facts in your article. Really bizarre. And you never attempted to contact me by phone today. That's a lie. — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 10, 2017

Love how the Page Six article implies it was a "Vegas" love child. Hm, no. (cont) — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 10, 2017

(cont.) The father and I were dating for two months (he was separated from his wife, he said, and had been since June.) — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 10, 2017

I also never "changed my number" (still the same number, so that's a complete lie) nor "disappeared to Florida." @PageSixEmily — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 10, 2017

And I'm not sure what Jason means that he and his wife are excited to welcome Will. Really? News to me. Let me shut up before I say more… — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 10, 2017

She even questioned if Miller was the one who shared the story:

Weird, no reporter wrote about this, except Page Six. Did Jason Miller reach out to THEM? Weird how he even commented for the story, huh — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 10, 2017

Delgado ended her tweet session by saying that she would discuss the story further with McKay Coppins of The Atlantic:

Wasn't my choice to discuss this but since Jason went to Page Six, I guess I now have to share. Story to @mckaycoppins . Stay tuned. — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 10, 2017

Miller has not spoken of the article on social media.

This story is still developing.