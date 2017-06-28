Two well-known journalists got into a very public Twitter fight over a controversial picture

Some folks in the media continue to ignore the calls to drop divisive political rhetoric.
This includes CNN’s Sally Kohn, who tweeted a picture that accused House Speaker Paul Ryan of going on a “50 state killing spree” in response to the Republican-backed health care bill:
RELATED: Amid calls to tone down rhetoric, an MSNBC analyst says defending Trump is like “hugging a suicide bomber”
The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro criticized Kohn’s tweet:
“There’s that reasonable language we’ve been hearing so much about,” he said sarcastically.
Kohn pushed back against Shapiro with a criticism of her own:
The exchange continued for a few more tweets:
RELATED: One reporter let Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders know that he was fed up
Kohn later tweeted an apology to anyone offended:
Several have called out divisiveness in the current political climate following a politically-motivated shooter’s attack on a Republican congressional baseball team practice. The shooting critically injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.).