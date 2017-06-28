Two well-known journalists got into a very public Twitter fight over a controversial picture

Some folks in the media continue to ignore the calls to drop divisive political rhetoric.

This includes CNN’s Sally Kohn, who tweeted a picture that accused House Speaker Paul Ryan of going on a “50 state killing spree” in response to the Republican-backed health care bill:

RELATED: Amid calls to tone down rhetoric, an MSNBC analyst says defending Trump is like “hugging a suicide bomber”

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro criticized Kohn’s tweet:

There's that reasonable language we've been hearing so much about! https://t.co/UA0OBs0QVj — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 28, 2017

“There’s that reasonable language we’ve been hearing so much about,” he said sarcastically.





Kohn pushed back against Shapiro with a criticism of her own:

Complains the guy who tweeted up the wazoo about "death panels"… Don't compare some witty poster to your widespread deliberate smear https://t.co/YAPiQPd8FT — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 28, 2017

The exchange continued for a few more tweets:

Terming government rationing boards "death panels" is worse than calling Ryan a spree killer? That's just "clever"? https://t.co/W8i86ONvbh — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 28, 2017

But I thought I was the language policing snowflake?!?? https://t.co/CFyOojEj0N — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 28, 2017

You are. Hence me pointing out your hypocrisy. https://t.co/hGHXY9EzZL — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 28, 2017

RELATED: One reporter let Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders know that he was fed up

Kohn later tweeted an apology to anyone offended:

All trying to make rhetoric sharp but not lethal. I thought this poster was harmlessly clever. Apologies if anyone was offended. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 28, 2017

Several have called out divisiveness in the current political climate following a politically-motivated shooter’s attack on a Republican congressional baseball team practice. The shooting critically injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.).