Watch MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell have a complete meltdown over an earpiece malfunction

In footage obtained by Mediate from Lawrence O’Donnell’s August 29 episode on MSNBC, the anchor completely loses his cool during an earpiece malfunction.

After introducing a clip about President Trump, O’Donnell grows angry as the clip presumably plays on-air. With his voice rising, he says, “What’s going on, why am I losing this, why don’t I have sound? Who’s asking for a Labor Day rundown in my ear? God dammit.”

In another clip of the eight-minute video, he declares, “There’s insanity in the control room tonight” and shakes with anger. The pattern continues as O’Donnell complains about his earpiece in subsequent clips.





“STOP THE HAMMERING!” he suddenly screams in response to a faint knocking sound in the background and stands up. “STOP THE HAMMERING UP THERE. WHO’S GOT A HAMMER? WHERE IS IT? WHERE’S THE HAMMER? GO UP ON THE OTHER FLOOR. SOMEBODY GO UP THERE AND STOP THE HAMMERING. STOP THE HAMMERING. I’LL GO DOWN TO THE GODDAMNED FLOOR MYSELF AND STOP IT, KEEP THE GODDAMNED COMMERCIAL BREAK GOING. CALL FUCKING [MSNBC president] PHIL GRIFFIN, I DON’T CARE WHO THE FUCK YOU HAVE TO CALL. STOP THE HAMMERING. EMPTY OUT THE GODDAMNED CONTROL ROOM AND FIND OUT WHERE THIS IS GOING ON.”

O’Donnell proceeds to drop several f-bombs as he bemoans the editing of a clip and slams items onto his desk and the floor, saying, “It just fucking sucks. It fucking sucks to be out here with this out of control shit.”

