“We’re in an empathy crisis” — Guy Benson defends the perspectives of his black Fox News colleagues

Fox News contributor Guy Benson stood up for his fellow contributor, Republican analyst Giano Caldwell, in response to Caldwell’s impassioned thoughts on President Trump’s assertion that “good people” also marched alongside white nationalists at a rally in Charlottesville, Va.
Benson created a Twitter thread to express his distaste for some of the reactions to Caldwell’s sentiment as well as reactions to a “Fox News Specialists” co-host Eboni K. Willis’ criticism of the president’s words.
“We certainly cannot change what we fail to acknowledge. I am asking [President Trump] to address [racist Trump supporters] anger, address their misplaced fears,” Willis declared on Tuesday.
“Mr. President, good people don’t pal around with Nazis and white supremacists,” said Caldwell on Wednesday morning through tears.
Benson received praise from Williams for acknowledging the different perspectives at hand:
Prior to the thread, Benson tweeted a similar reminder to his followers:
Events at the white nationalist rally led to the deaths of three — two Virginia state troopers in a helicopter crash and counter-protester Heather Heyer when James Alex Fields Jr. allegedly drove his vehicle into a crowd.