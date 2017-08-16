“We’re in an empathy crisis” — Guy Benson defends the perspectives of his black Fox News colleagues

Fox News contributor Guy Benson stood up for his fellow contributor, Republican analyst Giano Caldwell, in response to Caldwell’s impassioned thoughts on President Trump’s assertion that “good people” also marched alongside white nationalists at a rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Benson created a Twitter thread to express his distaste for some of the reactions to Caldwell’s sentiment as well as reactions to a “Fox News Specialists” co-host Eboni K. Willis’ criticism of the president’s words.

I made the mistake of reading the replies to this tweet. But it reminds me of something I've been wanting to say… https://t.co/6YpBsmf5n2 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 16, 2017

RELATED: Fox News’ Kat Timpf criticizes Trump on Charlottesville: “It shouldn’t be some kind of bold statement”





“We certainly cannot change what we fail to acknowledge. I am asking [President Trump] to address [racist Trump supporters] anger, address their misplaced fears,” Willis declared on Tuesday.

“Mr. President, good people don’t pal around with Nazis and white supremacists,” said Caldwell on Wednesday morning through tears.

I also saw the Twitter meltdown among some viewers when @EboniKWilliams offered an impassioned monologue critical of POTUS on Monday… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 16, 2017

…when what they really want is an echo chamber that never challenges their beliefs. That does not help anyone grow as a human being… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 16, 2017

…I don't have to agree w/ everything Eboni said in her soliloquy, nor do I need to share every sentiment of the two F&F guests this am… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 16, 2017

…you seriously need to check yourself. I don't know what it's like to be a person of color. I know that the USA has made progress… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 16, 2017

…we're in an empathy crisis. We should be able to say, 'wow, that's NOT how I see things, but I need to think about why some ppl might'… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 16, 2017

…don't be so far gone that you lose your humanity & humility to recognize that good, earnest ppl may invade your comfort zone sometimes… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 16, 2017

…and before crucifying them, actually take a moment to reflect on whether you might learn something valuable from them. /done — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 16, 2017

RELATED: Former President Obama’s tweet about Charlottesville just broke this Twitter record

Benson received praise from Williams for acknowledging the different perspectives at hand:

Slow clap for Guy Benson. We've appeared on @FoxNews for years: agreed at times, disagreed most times. YOU are a strong American. Thank you! — Eboni K. Williams (@EboniKWilliams) August 16, 2017

Prior to the thread, Benson tweeted a similar reminder to his followers:

PSA: Someone is not a "snowflake" because they don't share your views. *You* are a snowflake if you cannot handle views you don't share. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 15, 2017

Events at the white nationalist rally led to the deaths of three — two Virginia state troopers in a helicopter crash and counter-protester Heather Heyer when James Alex Fields Jr. allegedly drove his vehicle into a crowd.