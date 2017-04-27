When asked about Bill O’Reilly, the president of another network had thoughts about the Fox News “culture”

The departures of former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes and anchor Bill O’Reilly following various accusations of sexual harassment and racial discrimination have seemingly led to some administrative changes at the network. There are reports that Fox News will require its employees to attend one hour of sensitivity training, contributors and freelancers included.

Several networks have not been silent on their thoughts regarding the sexual harassment allegations, including NBC News president Noah Oppenheim.

RELATED: A Fox News anchor is going off the air for a few days following the backlash of his Ivanka Trump joke





In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Oppenheim disavowed the “culture” at Fox News.

When asked whether or not he would allow O’Reilly to stay on air after the revelations of the sexual harassment allegations against him, Oppenheim also made a comment about the organization: “Let’s just put it this way: If I were running any organization, I would never allow a culture like that to exist.”

He’s not the only member of another network to jump in.

RELATED: Three mainstream media outlets are facing a wave of lawsuits

“CNN Tonight” anchor Don Lemon responded to a criticism from Bill O’Reilly about his reporting by reminding the former Fox News anchor that he covered the sexual harassment allegations against him: