When CNN actually asked Rex Tillerson if he’d been “castrated,” he had a perfect response

If you’ve been paying attention to outgoing Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) and President Donald Trump’s heated back and forth, you would know that Corker threw Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s name into the discussion.

RELATED: Trump disputes Tillerson on North Korea: “Wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man”

In an interview with the Washington Post, Corker went so far as to say that Trump had “castrated” his secretary of state.

“You cannot publicly castrate your own secretary of state without giving yourself that binary choice,” Corker said Friday.





Rex Tillerson made appearance on CNN Sunday, and anchor Jake Tapper cut right to the chase, asking Tillerson to respond to the “castration claim.”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sen. Bob Corker saying he has been "castrated": "I checked. I'm fully intact” https://t.co/P8iV5zhi8S — CNN (@CNN) October 15, 2017

Tillerson gave a minute-long response explaining that his and President Trump’s end goals are in alignment, while also describing Trump’s communication methods as “unconventional.”

RELATED: “He concerns me”: Republican Senator worries about President Trump and World War III

At the very end of the clip, Tapper asked again if Tillerson was concerned about being “gelded” in front of the whole world.

“I checked, I’m fully intact,” Tillerson replied.