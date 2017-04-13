When the Huffington Post claimed the ACLU trolled the president with their First Amendment campaign, they struck back with a sharp correction

The American Civil Liberties Union recently launched a project called #WeThePeople, which displayed copies of the First Amendment in public.

We launched #WeThePeople to remind the public of its First Amendment rights & reassure immigrants they too are protected by the Constitution pic.twitter.com/o1jiQmB4sW — ACLU National (@ACLU) April 4, 2017

The project was designed in response to the travel bans, which affected seven Muslim-majority countries, put forth by President Trump’s administration.

The Huffington Post published an article about the project but used the title “ACLU trolls Trump with First Amendment billboards:”

ACLU trolls Trump with First Amendment billboards https://t.co/o8XwiiyTSm pic.twitter.com/my2ckr91sD — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) April 12, 2017

Several hours later, the ACLU responded to the title with blunt honesty:





Since when did upholding the Constitution become trolling our president? https://t.co/AoPCuXTjrA — ACLU National (@ACLU) April 12, 2017

“Since when did upholding the Constitution become trolling our president?” they asked.

