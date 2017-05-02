White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stunned reporters by not giving a press briefing

The White House press corps was stunned after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer walked out of the room without giving a press briefing:

Area press secretary leaves press briefing … without briefing press pic.twitter.com/Hc6ocPMZDk — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 2, 2017

Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney provided an update that focused largely on House Republicans’ new plan for healthcare reform.

After he concluded his remarks, Mulvaney and Spicer walked out of the room. The reporters protested, calling after Spicer, as he had not given the press briefing for the day.





Spicer did not offer up any comment.