Wolf Blitzer and Bernie Sanders’ wife argue the motivations that led to a gunman to target Republicans

A gunman opened fire on Republican congressmen and their aides during a baseball practice ahead of Thursday’s annual Congressional Baseball Game. Five were shot, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), on the Alexandria, Va., baseball field.

It was later revealed that the now-deceased shooter, James Hodgkinson, had a Facebook page that featured many posts in support of former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and heavy criticism of President Trump and Republicans.

On Thursday, CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer invited Jane Sanders, wife of the Vermont senator, to discuss whether or not her husband’s rhetoric on the presidential campaign trail was too extreme. Particularly when he declared Trump to be the “worst and most dangerous president in the history of our country.”





“This is not OK, and it’s certainly not what Bernie preaches,” she told Blitzer, saying that her husband did not condone violence.

Sanders then turned on the media, saying that it needed “to look at itself as well.” She criticized the media of paying more attention to scandals than issues.

Blitzer asked Sanders, in defense of his industry,

If a president or a senator or someone of authority is making very, very strong statements, you want us to simply ignore those statements, if there’s a social media post, a tweet and the president says something really, really strong […] do you want us to censor those words as part of the news media?

The pair continued to pass blame for the remainder of the interview.

A few hours after the shooting, the senator took to the Senate floor to disavow the shooter and his actions:

