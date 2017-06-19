You weren’t allowed to see the White House press briefing today, and here’s why

Today, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer conducted a “closed” press briefing — forbidding reporters and news agencies from broadcasting audio or video from the briefing room.

Reporters were allowed to record audio for their own use, but not to air it. The last on-air press briefing took place on Monday, June 12, per Mark Knoller of CBS News.

.@PressSec now briefing reporters but it's off-camera. The last on-camera WH press briefing was last Monday. pic.twitter.com/OTwunOXGaq — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 19, 2017

Today’s “blackout” of what was once a daily ritual is an escalation in the Trump Administration’s ongoing hostilities with what President Donald Trump has termed the “fake news” media. Just recently, Trump claimed the “fake news” media “hates” when he uses social media, even though those same social media posts often drive the day’s news cycle.





The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media – over 100 million people! I can go around them — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

Spicer reportedly defended the move by claiming that the President will speak later in the day, so Trump should “be the one that speaks.”

Why is today's briefing off cam? B/c POTUS spoke today & will make comments later so his voice should "be the one that speaks," Spicer says. — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) June 19, 2017

As Press Secretary, speaking on behalf of the president is Spicer’s job.

Critics say that the Trump Administration blacks out press briefings to make it easier to deny media reports and limit access to Administration officials.

CNN’s Senior White House Correspondent Jim Acosta trashed the secretive format in a series of tweets today, saying the White House “should have the backbone to answer questions on camera.”

Make no mistake about what we are all witnessing. This is a WH that is stonewalling the news media. Hiding behind no camera/no audio gaggles — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 19, 2017

There is a suppression of information going on at this WH that would not be tolerated at a city council mtg or press conf with a state gov. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 19, 2017