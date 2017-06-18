The mom of the teen whose ex-girlfriend urged him to take his own life said what we’re all thinking about Michelle Carter

The mother of the 18-year-old teen who took his own life after being encouraged time and again over text to do so by his ex-girlfriend Michelle Carter, 20, has spoken publicly for the first time since Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Friday.

RELATED: The girl who begged her boyfriend to kill himself just found out her fate

Lynn Roy courageously appeared on CBS’ “48 Hours” to discuss her son Conrad Roy III’s suicide and said what everyone is thinking in regards to Carter.

Roy said that it was clear Carter “knew exactly what she doing,” that she “[doesn’t] believe she has a conscience” and that it is indescribably wrong that Carter “would say to [her son], ‘Your family will get over you.’”





“How do you describe what this young woman did?” Join us now in the East and comment below: https://t.co/OzY9esfdHR pic.twitter.com/I5HR4aifMF — 48 Hours (@48hours) June 16, 2017

“I think she needs to be held responsible for her actions ’cause she knew exactly what she was doing,” Roy said. “She knew exactly what she was doing and what she said.”

RELATED: Teen repeatedly praised the girl accused of encouraging him to take his life in the suicide note left for her

“The fact that she would say to him, ‘Your family will get over you.’ How is that even — I will never get over him,'” she continued. “I don’t believe she has a conscience.”

“It was a shock. It was an absolute shock. Losing a child, I will live with this forever – the pain,” the grieving mother said.

When asked how she would describe what Carter did, Roy replied, “I cannot. Only — only she — she can.”

Carter will be sentenced on Aug. 3 and could go to prison for up to 20 years.

(H/t Inside Edition)