The NFL has had a public relations problem ever since protests during the national anthem began and were linked to disrespect of the military, causing it to lose many fans for good.





But the league on Sunday did do something right by helping to ensure that the Armed Forces Network (AFN) would broadcast both the AFC and NFC championship games, even though it appeared that the AFN would not be up and running because of the government shutdown.

@RepDrewFerguson seriously? Within minutes of the govt shutdown they turn off the armed forces network?! Signed a deployed military member of the GA 3rd congressional district. #GovtShutdown pic.twitter.com/Ui6NFJHYct — George Costanza (@motox3005) January 20, 2018

Woke up to check on govt shutdown update… except the Armed Forces Network is shut down too. Getting all my news from FB and Twitter. pic.twitter.com/3qpNMG38pg — John Sullivan (@JackSully492) January 20, 2018

This means that U.S. military members overseas, if they so choose, can watch the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the New England Patriots, and the Philadelphia Eagles square up against the Minnesota Vikings.

It was reported Saturday that AFN would not be available, that according to a statement from the Pentagon.

Deployed troops will not be able to view @NFL playoffs via Armed Forces Network part of #shutdown2018. Defense dept says. Any alternatives for the troops? #NFLPlayoffs — Barbara Starr (@barbarastarrcnn) January 20, 2018

Here’s what we’ve learned since from NFL public relations employee Brian McCarthy.

First McCarthy tweeted that games would be made available free of charge at USO Centers.

Military members can watch tomorrow’s NFL games at USO Centers overseas through NFL Game Pass for free. — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) January 20, 2018

Then he said alternatives were being explored for military members due to the unavailability of AFN.

The NFL is working working on alternatives for service members in the event Armed Forces Network is not operational before the start of tomorrow’s championship games — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) January 21, 2018

By Sunday morning, McCarthy announced that the AFN would air the games after all.

Great news as Armed Forces Network will air both Championship Sunday NFL games today for our service members around the world — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) January 21, 2018

As Yahoo! Sports noted, it’s not clear at this time who was involved here behind the scenes and how they actually got the AFN up and running again, but it is notable that the NFL was aware of the issue and took steps to remedy the situation.

The story was clearly on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s radar. He retweeted Brian McCarthy earlier Sunday.