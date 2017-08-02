The no-filter Philippine president put down “chubby face” Kim Jong-un multiple times during a speech

When Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte spoke at the 113th Founding Anniversary of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Wednesday, he made sure to remind the tax officials in attendance that North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un has a “chubby face,” calling him a “fool” and a “son of a bitch.”

RELATED: Philippine president who cursed out Barack Obama took his drug war to a new level, leading to the death of a city mayor

Duterte, you may recall, once also called Barack Obama a “son of a bitch.”





Duterte criticized North Korea’s missile testing and slammed Kim Jong-un for “playing with dangerous toys.”

“This Kim Jong-un, a fool […] he is playing with dangerous toys, that fool,” he said, according to Reuters. “That chubby face that looks kind. That son of a bitch. If he commits a mistake, the Far East will become an arid land. It must be stopped, this nuclear war.”

“He’s a maniac. A limited confrontation, and it blows up here, I will tell you, the fallout can deplete the soil, the resources, and I don’t know what will happen to us,” he continued.

RELATED: The world leader who called Barack Obama a “son of a bitch” may have fed a human to a crocodile

President Trump criticized China on Saturday for doing nothing about North Korea and said, “We will no longer allow this to continue.”

I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017