The NYPD is on the hunt for a man who bit a cop then escaped on an ATV

Police in New York are currently searching for a man who assaulted one of their officers over the weekend. The 34th precinct tweeted out a link to a flyer with an image of the suspect. He’s listed as White/Hispanic and is pictured riding a yellow ATV.

According to CBS New York, the 28-year-old officer was on traffic duty. When he tried to stop the man –it’s illegal to drive an ATV in city limits — the suspect chomped down on the officer’s arm.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, around 6:45 p.m. The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Anybody with information on the whereabouts or identity of the mysterious rider is urged to call the crime stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.