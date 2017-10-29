The only MLB player to take a knee during the anthem is facing real criminal charges after his display

You may or may not remember Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell as the one baseball players who publicly followed in Colin Kaepernick’s footsteps by taking a knee during the national anthem.

But, today, you will surely remember Maxwell as the person who police arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a female food delivery person in Scottsdale, Ariz.

On Saturday night, Scottsdale police reportedly sent officers went to Maxwell’s home after receiving a call about a person with a gun, after which, authorities booked him on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.





Police said they are holding him in custody pending an initial appearance before a judge. TMZ Sports first reported the arrest.

Earlier this week, Maxwell claimed a waiter in his Alabama hometown denied him service, a claim the waiter since denied.

“He is outright lying. This is really upsetting, as he was given full service; I didn’t even know who Bruce Maxwell was,” Matt Henry of Keegan’s Public House said in an interview. “This all started because I carded his friend who wanted to order a beer.”

The 26-year-old Maxwell hit .237 with three home runs and 22 RBIs in 76 games this season, and analysts projected him to be Oakland’s starting catcher next year.

This was before this week’s incidents, however.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.