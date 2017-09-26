The only Steelers player to stand for the national anthem just had a giant change of heart

Steelers offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva apologized to his teammates and the franchise at a press conference Monday for standing alone during the national anthem before Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

He said he only told team leadership about his plan to leave the tunnel for the national anthem just before the game.

Earlier Monday, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said the team agreed in a players-only meeting late Saturday night that the team would stay in the tunnel for the anthem as a show of team unity. RELATED: Refusing to stand for the National Anthem doesn’t unify anyone

